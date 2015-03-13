BRIEF-Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
COPENHAGEN, March 13 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord has appointed René Svendsen-Tune from Nokia Networks as the new chief executive of its headset unit GN Netcom, from April 1.
The company says that the current head of the unit, Niels Svenningsen, has decided to resign for family reasons.
Svendsen-Tune is responsible for Europe and Latin America at Nokia Networks, a part of Nokia. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
WASHINGTON, May 2 President Donald Trump pressed Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to support a new attempt to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but struggled to attract party moderates who feared a backlash from voters who could lose insurance benefits.