* William Demant and GN Store Nord shares fall over 5 pct
* The two companies have 40 pct of global market
* GN Store Nord seen ahead of the pack with iPhone device
By Stine Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 Shares in Danish hearing aid
makers William Demant and GN Store Nord fell
sharply on Thursday after the companies reported profits below
forecasts, underlining the fierce competition in the global
hearing aids market.
The two companies control just under 40 percent of the
global market, which has the potential to expand greatly as the
costs, as well as the stigma of wearing an aid, are reduced
through technological advances.
But William Demant, second largest seller of hearing aids
behind Swiss-based Sonova, reported a fall in its
operating profit (EBIT) of 4 percent in the first half of the
year to 834 million Danish crowns ($149 million), below the
average forecast from analysts of 922 million crowns and capped
by a negative currency exchange rate effect worth 60 to 70
million crowns..
Analysts said of more concern was William Demant's revenue
growth of just 3 percent, with total sales in the half-year of
4.54 billion crowns falling short of expectations of 4.65
billion crowns and lagging growth at its rivals. These include
Sonova, which reported 8.7 percent revenue growth last year, GN
Store Nord, and Siemens' Audiology Solutions unit,
which the German group wants to float.
Sonova is the world's biggest hearing aid maker with a
market share by volume of around 24 percent, closely followed by
William Demant with 23 percent, while Siemens has a 17 percent
share and GN Resound is in fourth position with 16 percent.
"Demant is growing markedly slower than GN Store Nord and
Sonova, illustrating that their core business is still under
pressure, a trend we do not think will abate any time soon,"
Bernstein Research analyst Lisa Clive said.
Bernstein Research has an 'underperform' rating for William
Demant and 'outperform' for GN Store Nord.
GN Store Nord's hearing aid business, GN Resound, reported 8
percent organic revenue growth in the second quarter, exceeding
overall market growth of 3 percent. But the results were
weakened by GN Store Nord's headset unit GN Netcom, which makes
hands-free phone headsets, which reported EBITA of 107 million
crowns, below the expected 119 million crowns as growth tailed
off after a sharp rise in demand in China last year after the
government banned drivers from using their handsets.
"GN is falling primarily because of what's going on in their
Netcom division," said analyst Morten Imsgard from Sydbank,
which has a 'buy' rating for the company's shares and a 'sell'
rating on William Demant.
Shares in William Demand were down 5.6 percent at 465.8
crowns by 1218 GMT, a drop of 11.5 percent this year, while GN
Store Nord was down 3.6 percent at 137.50 crowns, a fall of 3.5
percent this year.
GIMMICK OR GAME CHANGER?
GN Store Nord turned heads in the industry after it launched
a hearing aid it developed with Apple that streams
iPhone content directly to the user's ear and the Resound Linx
device is prising open some new markets for the company.
"Smaller independent retailers (of hearing aids in the
United States) are by far the largest segment in the U.S.
market, but traditionally we have had a very small market
share," Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer told Reuters.
"With Linx, we can kick the door down into this market and
we have grown 20 percent in five months," he said.
The development with Apple is an important one as the device
may appeal to more people. Current hearing aid production
reaches just 10 percent of the 360 million people with a serious
loss of hearing, according to the World Health Organisation.
William Demant has sought to keep up by launching a
streaming device compatible with iPhones, usually worn around
the neck, linking the aid to the phone.
"There is no doubt that GN Store Nord is the company with
the biggest growth momentum at the moment due to their
innovative products," Sydbank's Imsgard said. "Even though
William Demant is trying to talk this down as a gimmick, they
can't escape that the market sees this as a game changer."
GN Store Nord's EBITA in the quarter rose to 302 million
Danish crowns ($54 million) from 291 million crowns a year
earlier, just below an average estimate of 325 million crowns in
a Reuters poll..
