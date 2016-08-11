(Adds CEO comments)

COPENHAGEN Aug 11 Chief Executive Anders Hedegaard of hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord made the following comments to Reuters after the company posted second-quarter results slightly lower than analysts in a Reuters poll had expected:

* "The acquisition of Audigy Group was an important event for us in the second quarter and it will support our growth going forward."

* "The gross margin in the second quarter was lower than in previous quarters. It was mainly due to a change in product mix but it is also related to costs related to the acquisition of Audigy."

* "We keep full-year guidance but to reach that we need to make higher profit in the second half of 2016. It's a challenge but we think it's possible."

* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion Danish crowns ($337.8 million) (Reuters poll 2.18 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBITA 345 million crowns (Reuters poll 352 million crowns)

* Financial guidance for 2016 is confirmed

* GN Hearing confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of around 6 percent and EBITA of around 1.20 billion crowns

* GN Audio confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of 7-10 percent and EBITA of around 590 million crowns

