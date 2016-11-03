COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Chief Executive Anders Hedegaard of hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord made the following comments to Reuters after the company posted organic revenue growth of 6 percent in the third quarter:

* "I am satisfied with a 6 percent growth for the quarter, though we have had higher growth previously and everybody would naturally prefer as high growth as possible."

* "The purchase of Audigy and the sale of Otometrics is a part of our strategy to focus more on what we are best at, namely our core business."

* "We cannot rule out that we will look at new acquisitions in the future, but of course it is impossible to name any names, but I can say that it would something that would strengthen our core business."

* "We are by default not very sensitive to macroeconomics, because hearing aids will mostly not be a matter of luxury but necessity."

* "However in Japan, an important market, the recent weakened economy has made the Japanese consumers make hearing aids a lower priority."

* "Costco has in this quarter been focusing on reducing its stock, and sales of GN products have therefore not been new purchases from us. However, we expect to return to satisfactory sales in Costco in the coming quarters."

* The organic growth reflects a tough comparison base with strong growth in certain channels in Q3 2015 as well as de-stocking in the private label part of Costco (Kirkland Signature) this quarter.

* GN Hearing and GN Audio confirms its financial guidance for 2016. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Keith Weir)