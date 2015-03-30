March 30 Nutritional supplements maker GNC
Holdings Inc said it had reached an agreement with the
New York Attorney General, affirming its Herbal Plus products
were in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration's
guidelines.
The company was one of four in February to remove these
dietary supplements from their shelves in New York after they
got subpoenas from the state's attorney general, Eric
Schneiderman, demanding evidence for the health claims printed
on the product labels.
Both internal and independent third party tests had proved
that GNC's "products are safe, pure, properly labeled and in
full compliance with all regulatory requirements", the company
said in a statement on Monday.
The company said it had restored its full assortment of
Herbal Plus products to its stores in New York.
