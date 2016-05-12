May 12 GNCO CO. LTD. :

* Says 550 mln won worth of its sixth bonds with warrants have been exercised into 357,374 shares of the company at 1,539 won per share on May 9, with listing date of May 20

* Says 400 mln won worth of its sixth bonds with warrants have been exercised into 259,909 shares of the company at 1,539 won per share on May 12, with listing date of May 25

* Says 300 mln won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 199,733 shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on April 29, with listing date of May 17

* Says 100 mln won worth of its seventh bonds with warrants have been exercised into 66,577 shares of the company at 1,502 won per share on May 12, with listing date of May 25

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/LupDeJ

