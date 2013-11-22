Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord said on Friday Mogens Elsberg has decided to resign from role as chief executive of the group's headset unit GN Netcom.
Elsberg has decided to step down to pursue other career opportunities, the company said.
Niels Svenningsen, a Zurich-based senior vice president from Hitachi Data Systems, has been appointed as Elsberg's successor. (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: