COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord said on Friday Mogens Elsberg has decided to resign from role as chief executive of the group's headset unit GN Netcom.

Elsberg has decided to step down to pursue other career opportunities, the company said.

Niels Svenningsen, a Zurich-based senior vice president from Hitachi Data Systems, has been appointed as Elsberg's successor. (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)