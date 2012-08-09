* New top-end hearing aids due in late September
* Q2 underlying EBITA 185 mln Danish crowns vs 180 mln poll
* Company sees 2012 EBITA of 815-875 mln crowns
* Says hearing aids business gained market share
By John Acher and Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 GN Store Nord plans to
keep pace with developments in smart phone technology when it
launches iphone-compatible hearing aids next month, the company
said on Thursday.
Lars Viksmoen, head of the group's hearing aids division
ReSound, said the new premium hearing aids will be based on the
2.4 gigahertz (GHz) frequency used by smart phones such as
Apple's iPhone and other mobile electronic gadgets.
By using this high-frequency wireless technology, hearing
aids can receive sound across distances of up to 7 metres from
TVs, mobile phones and other audio devices.
The world's most valuable technology company Apple said in a
June preview of its new iOS 6 software for its iPhone that it is
working with hearing aid manufacturers to introduce
"Made-for-iPhone" hearing aids.
"Other smartphone manufacturers have also started activities
in this field," GN Store Nord said.
Viksmoen said such developments among electronic gadget
makers could be a competitive advantage for ReSound, which
already has a hearing aid in the 2.4 GHz frequency which enables
compatibility - known as streaming - with mobile devices.
Investor relations chief Michael Bjergby told Reuters that
the hearing aids would remain GN's own products but could be
labelled "made-for-iPhone" if ReSound reaches a deal with Apple.
"You can assume that such products will be coming pretty
soon to the market," he said.
Headsets made by GN's Netcom division are already sold in
Apple stores.
GAINING MARKET SHARE
The Danish hearing aids and headset maker, which reported a
36 percent rise in underlying second-quarter profits on
Thursday, said it was helped by sales growth, market share gains
and restructuring.
"We are gaining market share, and this is the eighth
consecutive quarter of growth and market share gains," Viksmoen
said in a conference call for analysts.
GN's main rivals in the hearing aids business are Swiss
group Sonova, German conglomerate Siemens
and compatriot William Demant.
GN Store Nord shares closed up 4.8 percent, outperforming a
0.9 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index
.
Overall the hearing aid market remained "reasonably
resilient" to macroeconomic conditions, though second-quarter
market growth of 2 percent was lower than the historic trend and
prices were under pressure, GN Store Nord said.
Underlying second-quarter group earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 185 million Danish crowns
($31 million), compared with a forecast for 180 million in a
Reuters poll.
GN Store Nord narrowed guidance for 2012 EBITA to 815-875
million crowns, from an earlier range of 800-900 million, and
forecast organic revenue growth of 4-6 percent, having
previously said it expected more than 5 percent.
GN said the upper end of its forecast 3-5 percent organic
growth at ReSound was "most likely" based on the planned launch
of the new hearing aid product group and continued good sales of
its Alera hearing aids which were launched two years ago.
Second-quarter revenue rose 14 percent to 1.52 billion
crowns, against a forecast for 1.50 billion.
The company said it would carry out a 400 million crowns
share buyback following its current 1.3 billion programme.