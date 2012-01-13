* TPSA agrees to settle for 550 mln euros

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 Danish company GN Store Nord and Polish telecom operator TPSA said on Friday they had agreed to settle a decade old dispute for a payment by TPSA of 550 million euros ($704 million).

The settlement between the Danish maker of hearing aids and headsets and Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. (TPSA), controlled by France Telecom, ends a dispute over income from a fibre-optic network that GN Store Nord's DPTG unit built in Poland for TPSA.

"With the settlement, TPSA agrees to pay a total of 550 million euros to DPTG as full and final payment," GN Store Nord said in a statement.

TPSA said separately: "This compromise ends a dispute lasting from 2001 in relation to a contract signed in 1991."

The agreement covers both Phase 1 and 2 of the disputed contract as well as accrued interest, GN Store Nord said.

GN Store Nord's portion of the total amount would be equal to about 3.06 billion Danish crowns ($526.56 million).

As a consequence of the deal, GN Store Nord would boost its share buyback programme to 1.3 billion crowns from 600 million, the Danish company said.

The part of the settlement not used for share buybacks, would initially be used to repay the company's current 1.2 billion debt, GN Store Nord said.

TPSA said in a statement that the settlement would not materially impact its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2011, as the company has already made a risk provision of 542 million euros for the dispute, so the difference will be included in EBITDA for 2011.

"TPSA's balance sheet will remain solid, as including this cash outflow, its pro-forma net gearing after hedging ratio will remain below 25 percent at the end of 2011," TPSA said.

TPSA said the settlement should not have any impact on its dividend and targeted benefits of its medium-term action plan presented in February 2010.

"TP Group's 2011 outlook and guidance realisation will not be affected, as it was given excluding any impact of claims and litigation," TPSA said.

The money will be transferred to DPTG in two payments, with 275 million euros due on Jan. 13 and the remaining 275 million to be transferred to an escrow account to be released to DPTG as soon as DPTG has initiated termination of enforcement proceedings against TPSA, GN Store Nord said.

Because GN has earlier booked an award for Phase 1 as well as accrued interest in its accounts, the net impact of the settlement before tax in the fourth-quarter financial statements will be around 0.7 billion crowns, GN Store Nord said.

The cash effect for GN is expected to be around 2.5 billion crowns net of tax and related expenses, which have not yet been paid, the company said.

GN said it would hold a teleconference at 0800 GMT. ($1= 0.7814 euros=5.8114 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mike Nesbit)