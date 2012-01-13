COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Denmark's GN Store Nord said on Friday its DPTG unit had received a first payment of 275 million euros ($351.92 million) from Polish telecom group TPSA as agreed under a settlement of a decade-old dispute.

Earlier on Friday, GN Store Nord said TPSA had agreed to pay 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to DPTG to settle the dispute and payment would come in two installments.

"The first payment amounting to 275 million euros has now been received by DPTG," GN Store Nord A/S said in a statement.

A second payment of 275 million euros has been deposited in an escrow account at Nordea Bank and will be released to DPTG as soon as DPTG has initiated termination of ongoing enforcement proceedings against TPSA, GN Store Nord said.

GN Store Nord says it is entitled to 75 percent of the money paid to DPTG. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)