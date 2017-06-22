June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group
Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its
full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in
some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern
railways following strike action.
Go-Ahead, which owns around 5,200 buses transporting more
than two million passengers daily, said its regional bus
division was delivering revenue growth "slightly ahead" of wider
industry trends.
The company, which lowered its full-year profit outlook in
February blaming repeated strike action on Southern railway,
said Southern services had stabilised in the last five months
but more strike action was planned. Southern is run by Govia
Thameslink Railway (GTR), in which Go-Ahead has a 65 percent
stake.
"Disappointingly, the ASLEF union has called for an overtime
ban for Southern train drivers which, if it goes ahead, will
result in unnecessary disruption for customers," Go-Ahead said
in a trading update.
"GTR remains fully committed to resolving these issues to
provide improved services for customers and reduce uncertainty
for our stakeholders," it said. "Progress is being made in the
ongoing discussions with the DfT (Department for Transport)
regarding a number of contractual variations; management's
judgement around these discussions and the potential impact on
rail profitability remains consistent with previous guidance."
Separately, Go-Ahead said Govia has been short-listed by the
UK Department for Transport to bid for the South Eastern
franchise, a network it has been operating for over 10 years
now.
Shares in Go-Ahead were up 0.3 percent at 1,838 pence at
0723 GMT.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)