LONDON, Dec 13 British rail and bus
operator Go-Ahead said full-year profit would likely
exceed its expectations after a strong first-half performance.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, on Tuesday said revenues over
the last six months had been boosted by new passengers looking
to avoid the high cost of running cars turning to public
transport.
"While we remain suitably cautious about the medium term
wider economic outlook, trading in both our bus and rail
divisions continues to be strong," Go-Ahead's Chief Executive
David Brown said in a statement.
"This demonstrates the resilience of public transport during
challenging economic times as passengers seek convenient and
value-for-money alternatives to the private car."
The company, which also operates commuter rail franchises
through its majority-owned joint venture Govia, said it now
expected to deliver operating profit slightly ahead of its
previous view, for the year to the end of June 2012.
Go-Ahead is expected to report an average full-year
operating profit of 108.45 million pounds, according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.
It said its Southern and Southeastern rail units saw first
half revenues rise around 9 percent, with ticket sales at its
London Midland division up 13 percent.
Sales at its bus operations outside London were up 3.5
percent in the first half, it said, adding that total
deregulated bus revenues were up around 5 percent.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 12 percent in the
last three months, closed at 1,232 pence on Monday, valuing the
group at around 531 million pounds ($829.42 million).