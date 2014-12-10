Dec 10 GO internet SpA :

* Says it signed an agreement for the supply of LTE base stations with Huawei worth a maximum of $10 mln in 4 years

* Says the new LTE base stations will enable GO internet's network to reach a speed of 100 Mbit/s (from the current 7 Mbit/s)

