DUBAI Oct 6 Malta's largest telecoms operator, GO, has invited banks to pitch for the role of advising it on the full sale of the company, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The invitation was sent out to international investment banks and specialist advisory firms around the beginning of September, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

GO declined to comment.

However, in a company announcement dated Sept. 16 which invited investors to a meeting on Oct. 29, GO said it wanted approval from shareholders to seek bids for the company's entire issued share capital.

Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), a unit of the personal investment vehicle of the ruler of Dubai, announced in July it planned to sell its 60 percent stake in GO.

Shares in GO closed Monday at 3.45 euros each, close to the near-six-year high achieved in July of 3.6 euros per share, according to bourse data.

Monday's closing price valued the operator at around 2.07 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, with bourse data giving the firm a price-to-earnings ratio of 24 times at the end of September.

GO reported revenue of 60.7 million euros in the first half of 2015, flat to the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Additional Reporting by Chris Scicluna in Valletta; Editing by Keith Weir)