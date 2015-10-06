DUBAI Oct 6 Malta's largest telecoms operator,
GO, has invited banks to pitch for the role of advising it on
the full sale of the company, sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The invitation was sent out to international investment
banks and specialist advisory firms around the beginning of
September, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity
as the information isn't public.
GO declined to comment.
However, in a company announcement dated Sept. 16 which
invited investors to a meeting on Oct. 29, GO said it wanted
approval from shareholders to seek bids for the company's entire
issued share capital.
Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), a unit of
the personal investment vehicle of the ruler of Dubai, announced
in July it planned to sell its 60 percent stake in GO.
Shares in GO closed Monday at 3.45 euros each, close to the
near-six-year high achieved in July of 3.6 euros per share,
according to bourse data.
Monday's closing price valued the operator at around 2.07
billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, with bourse
data giving the firm a price-to-earnings ratio of 24 times at
the end of September.
GO reported revenue of 60.7 million euros in the first half
of 2015, flat to the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Additional Reporting
by Chris Scicluna in Valletta; Editing by Keith Weir)