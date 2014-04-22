MUMBAI, April 22 Mining in India's top iron ore-exporting state of Goa is likely to restart in January next year as all miners will be required to obtain environment and forest clearances from the federal government, a state government source said on Tuesday.

India's Supreme Court lifted a 19-month old ban on mining in Goa on Monday, a move that will put more pressure on global prices although it capped annual output in the state at 20 million tonnes.

The ban was imposed in 2012 as part of a drive to curb illegal mining in Goa. It was lifted on the recommendation of a panel appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the mining industry.

"Mining won't start so soon... it should start somewhere in January 2015 because of processing and other formalities," the source, who handles mining in the state, told Reuters. "Mines will have to comply with forest and environmental clearances."

The restart of mining activity will also be delayed by the four-month long India's monsoon season that begins from June, he said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)