LONDON, Sept 4 British transport group Go-Ahead
posted a 19 percent jump in annual profits as it carried
more passengers on buses and trains and said it would raise its
dividend amid confidence that it would meet its financial
targets.
Go-Ahead on Thursday reported operating profit of 103.2
million pounds ($170 million) for the twelve months to the end
of June, compared with the 86.7 million pounds it made in the
year-earlier period.
It said it was making progress towards its target of
generating 100 million pounds of operating profit from its bus
business alone by its 2015/16 financial year and raised its
full-year dividend by 4.3 percent to 84.5 pence a share.
Earlier this year, Go-Ahead secured a contract to run an
expanded Thameslink rail network in London, the largest rail
franchise in Britain. The company's shares have risen 30 percent
since the beginning of 2014.
