LONDON Oct 18 British transport group Go-Ahead
said it would continue to operate in the UK rail market
despite recently discovered flaws in the bidding process for the
country's rail franchises.
"We remain committed to operating in the UK rail market,"
said Go-Ahead's chief executive David Brown.
"Following the Department for Transport's (DfT) announcement
regarding the postponement of current rail franchise
competitions and a review of the franchising process, Go-Ahead
looks forward to working with the review team to help shape the
future of UK rail franchising."
The British government has started two independent reviews
to focus on the botched West Coast Mainline competition and the
wider DfT rail franchise system.
Flaws in the bidding process were unearthed as the DfT was
preparing for a legal challenge by Virgin Trains over the
decision not to award its franchise to FirstGroup.
Go-Ahead had been shortlisted to bid for the new Thameslink
rail franchise, a London commuter route, which has been put on
hold as part of the government review.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, on Thursday reported strong
growth across its rail and bus businesses in its first quarter.
Go-Ahead said it saw significant potential to grow its bus
business and announced a target to organically grow bus
operating profit to 100 million pounds ($161.67 million) by
2015/2016.
However, it said it was cautious about the medium term wider
economic outlook.