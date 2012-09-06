* FY pretax profit 94.2 mln stg vs 97.6 mln stg
LONDON, Sept 6 British transport group Go-Ahead
posted a 3.5 percent fall in full year profit after
parts of its rail business felt the effects of challenging
economic conditions in the UK.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, on Thursday reported a pretax
profit of 94.2 million pounds ($149.90 million) for the year to
the end of June. Revenues rose 5.5 percent in 2.43 billion
pounds.
Go-Ahead, which maintained its full year dividend at 81
pence per share, said the new year had started well, despite
struggles at its rail unit.
Chief executive David Brown said the performance of Southern
had been hit by increasingly tough economic conditions, which
were worse than it had previously forecast at the time of
bidding for the rail franchise.
Go-Ahead was expected to report an averge full year pretax
profit of 92.5 million pounds, according to a poll of 18
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said sales had been boosted by strong passenger
revenue growth at its deregulated bus unit and new contract wins
at its London bus business.
Go-Ahead, which has been shortlisted to bid for the new
Thameslink rail franchise, said it was confident it would pick
up more rail contracts with 12 franchises up for grabs over the
next four years.