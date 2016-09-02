LONDON, Sept 2 Transport group Go-Ahead, one of the companies behind the strike-hit Southern rail network in Britain, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profits, boosted by strong demand for bus and train travel.

Go-Ahead posted adjusted operating profit of 157.4 million pounds ($209 million) in the 12 months ended July 2 2016, compared with 134.7 million a year before and beating a consensus forecast of 153.6 million.

The company, whose rail services carry about a third of all passengers across Britain, is under pressure to improve the Southern network after months of strikes, cancellations and delays.

Disruption on the Southern part of the wider Govia Thameslink Railway, a partnership in which Go-Ahead holds 65 percent alongside France's Keolis, forced Go-Ahead to warn in June that the seven-year rail contract would now produce margins nearer to 1.5 percent, compared with the 3 percent margin it previously expected. ($1 = 0.7530 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)