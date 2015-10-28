MUMBAI Oct 28 Go Airlines (India) Ltd (GoAir),
the nation's fifth-biggest carrier by passengers travelled, is
considering an initial public offering (IPO) and has begun talks
to appoint bankers, three sources directly involved in the
process said.
GoAir, part of the Wadia Group whose flagship companies
include Bombay Dyeing and biscuit maker Britannia
Industries, could look to raise as much as $150
million in the IPO, said the sources, who declined to be named.
Bankers made presentations to the company earlier this week,
the people said, adding that it was early to say whether the
company would sell new shares or existing shareholders will
reduce their stakes in the planned public offering.
A spokesman for GoAir, which has a fleet of 19 Airbus
A320 planes and had an 8.4 percent domestic market
share last quarter, said the company would not comment on what
he called market speculation.
GoAir is estimated by consultant CAPA to have made a profit
of $14 million-$15 million in the year to March, which would
make it the second most profitable Indian airline after market
leader IndiGo.
IndiGo is selling shares in an IPO to raise as much as $464
million.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; editing
by David Clarke)