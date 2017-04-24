April 24 Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the
five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in
early discussions with privately owned Powerleague Group to
explore possibilities of a merger.
The company's response comes after media reports suggested
that it was in talks with Powerleague to combine the two
businesses.
"The preliminary discussions with Powerleague are but one of
the strategic opportunities currently being assessed by the
Goals Board," Goals Soccer Centres said in a statement.
At this stage, no commercial or financial terms have been
agreed and no decision on any course of action has been made by
the board, Goals Soccer said.
The two pitch operators are examining a merger that would
create a major international leisure player, the Sky News
reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2pRcT4t
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)