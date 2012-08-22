(Corrects company name in headline to Goals Soccer, not Goal
Soccer)
Aug 22 UK's Goals Soccer Centres Plc
said its 73.1 million pounds ($115.38 million) deal to be
acquired by one of Canada's biggest pension funds fell through
as it failed to get the support of enough shareholders.
Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs over 42
five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a
144 pence per share buyout offer from Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan.
Goals Soccer shares were down nearly 19 percent at 116.5
pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1132 GMT.
The company said it was not in talks with any other party
regarding a potential offer.
($1 = 0.6336 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)