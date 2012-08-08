Aug 8 Private equity firm Patron Capital said it
ended takeover talks with Goals Soccer Centres Plc and
would not make an offer for the British operator of recreational
football centres.
Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs over 42
five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a
73.1 million pound ($114.40 million) buyout offer from the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's biggest pension
funds.
At the time, Patron was also in talks with Goals Soccer and
had said it was considering its options. Patron Capital
approached Goals in early July but their talks did not result in
a formal offer.
Patron Capital, which owns British five-a-side football
company Powerleague, had until Aug. 13 to make a counter bid.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan - better known simply as
Teachers' - offered 144 pence a share for Goals Soccer.
Goals Soccer shares, which have risen about 33 percent since
first receiving an approach from Teachers' in April, were down
about 4 percent at 143 pence at 1257 GMT on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange.