* Teachers' to acquire Goals Soccer for about $115 million
* Deal comes about 3 months after Teachers' initial offer
* Goals' board to advise shareholders to back Teachers' bid
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 20 Goals Soccer Centres Plc
, which runs 5-a-side football centres across the United
Kingdom, agreed to accept a 73.1 million pound ($115 million)
buyout offer from one of Canada's largest pension funds on
Friday.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as
Teachers' -- said on Friday that Goals' board of directors has
agreed to unanimously recommended its all cash offer to the
company's shareholders.
The agreement comes slightly more than three months after
Goals said Teachers' had approached it with a preliminary bid.
Earlier this month, Goals also confirmed that private equity
firm Patron Capital had also expressed an interest in acquiring
the company.
At the time, Goals said it remained in talks with Teachers'.
The pension fund was given until July 23 to come in with a firm
bid, after completing its due diligence process.
The pension fund, which is acquiring the company through its
private equity arm Teachers' Private Capital (TPC), said the
deal requires, among other things, the backing of shareholders,
holding at least 75 percent of the company's shares.
Teachers' did not provide a per-share offer price, but said
the deal values the fully diluted share capital of Goals at
about 73.1 million pounds. Goals' stock closed at 135 pence a
share in London on Thursday, putting its current market value at
about 65.6 million pounds.
Goals owns and operates 43 outdoor five-a-side football
centres in the United Kingdom and one in the United States. It
has about 800 employees and it had revenues of about $47.8
million last year.
"We believe that this will be a win-win for investors,
employees and the thousands of players who enjoy using Goals'
facilities," said TPC's European head Jo Taylor in a statement.
With roughly C$117 billion ($114 billion) in net assets,
Teachers' is the largest single-profession pension plan in
Canada.
It invests and administers the pensions of about 300,000
active and retired teachers in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province.
TPC manages a global portfolio valued at about C$12 billion.
Teachers' private equity investments over the last two decades
have achieved an average annualized return of close to 20
percent.
Teachers' and Canadian peers like Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), and Caisse de depot et placement have
been among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years,
making major bets both in Canada and overseas. The investments
have focused largely around real estate, natural resources and
infrastructure projects.
"We are excited at the growth plans for the future," said
Taylor. "Our aim is to cement Goals' position as the UK's
premier five-a-side operator and help the business to achieve
its full potential."