* Teachers' to acquire Goals Soccer for about $115 million
* Deal comes about 3 months after Teachers' initial offer
* Goals' board to advise shareholders to back Teachers' bid
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 20 Goals Soccer Centres Plc
accepted a 73.1 million pound ($115 million) buyout
offer from one of Canada's biggest pension funds on Friday,
setting the stage for a possible bidding war over the British
operator of recreational-football centers.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- better known simply as
Teachers' -- said Goals' board is unanimously recommending its
all-cash offer to shareholders.
The agreement with Teachers' comes roughly three months
after the pension fund put forward a preliminary bid for Goals,
which runs five-a-side football centers in the United Kingdom.
Teachers' has agreed to pay 144 pence a share for Goals, a
premium of 6.7 percent to Goals' closing price on Thursday. The
bid is 34 percent above Goals' closing price of 107.5 pence on
March 30, the last trading day before Teachers' preliminary
offer was made public.
However, a rival bidder, private equity firm Patron Capital,
has already indicated that it may come in with a counter bid.
That possibility pushed Goals' shares above the Teachers' offer
price to 148 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
Goals said earlier this month that Patron, which owns
five-a-side football company Powerleague, had expressed an
interest in a takeover.
Patron said on Friday it was still considering its options
and urged Goals' shareholders not to take any action on the
Teachers' offer.
Teachers', which is acquiring Goals through its private
equity arm, Teachers' Private Capital (TPC), said the deal
requires, among other things, the backing of investors holding
at least 75 percent of the company's shares.
Goals' independent directors, all of its executives and some
of its largest shareholders, including Aviva Investors Global
Services Ltd and Henderson Global Investors Ltd, have agreed to
vote their shares in favor of the Teachers' offer.
Peel Hunt analyst Paul Hickman said the Teachers' offer "is
a fair price for a quality leisure operation with significant
prospects."
In a note to clients, Hickman said the bid values Goals at
7.7 times its estimated 2013 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is higher than the
multiple of 7.2 times EBITDA that Patron paid for Powerleague in
2009.
"We believe this is a good offer, although nothing will be
lost by holding the shares in case of a counterbid," he said.
WIN-WIN DEAL
Goals owns and operates 43 outdoor five-a-side football
centers in the United Kingdom and one in the United States. Each
center houses several pitches that are made of synthetic grass
and are typically floodlit. The company has about 800 employees
and reported revenue of about $47.8 million last year.
"We believe that this will be a win-win for investors,
employees and the thousands of players who enjoy using Goals'
facilities," TPC's European head, Jo Taylor, said in a
statement.
This is not Teachers' first foray into the sports business.
The fund has owned a significant stake in Maple Leaf Sports and
Entertainment (MLSE) for nearly two decades. Maple Leaf boasts a
prized collection of some of the most valuable sports franchises
in Toronto, Canada's largest city.
The fund agreed last December to sell its majority stake in
MLSE to two of Canada's largest telecom and media companies,
Rogers Communications and BCE, in a deal
worth C$1.32 billion ($1.31 billion). That deal will likely
close later this year, after all regulatory approvals have been
secured.
With roughly C$117 billion ($114 billion) in net assets,
Teachers' is the largest single-profession pension plan in
Canada. It invests and administers the pensions of about 300,000
active and retired teachers in Ontario, Canada's most populous
province.
Its private equity arm, TPC manages a portfolio valued at
about C$12 billion. Teachers' private equity investments over
the last two decades have achieved an average annualized return
of close to 20 percent.
Teachers' and Canadian peers such as Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), and Caisse de depot et placement have
been among the world's most active dealmakers in recent years,
making major bets both in Canada and overseas. The investments
have focused largely on real estate, natural resources and
infrastructure projects.
"We are excited at the growth plans for the future," said
TPC's Taylor. "Our aim is to cement Goals' position as the UK's
premier five-a-side operator and help the business to achieve
its full potential."