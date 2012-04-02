* Goals Soccer Centres gets approach from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

* Takeover panel code sets April 30 as initial deadline

April 2 Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which runs 5-a-side football centres throughout the UK, said it had received a preliminary approach from Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

The news of the approach sent the company's shares up 21 percent to 130.79 pence at 0830 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Goals Soccer, which was being advised by Canaccord Genuity Ltd, did not reveal any additional details regarding the approach.

Over the weekend, media reports emerged that the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan was in talks to buy the soccer centre operator, which is currently valued at 52 million pounds ($83.08 million).

Goals Soccer Centres said April 30 was the initial deadline, by which time Ontario Teachers would need to announce whether it planned to make an offer, as per the takeover panel code.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has C$107.5 billion in net assets and administers the pensions of 295,000 active and retired teachers in Ontario.