* Goals Soccer Centres gets approach from Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan
* Takeover panel code sets April 30 as initial deadline
April 2 Goals Soccer Centres Plc, which
runs 5-a-side football centres throughout the UK, said it had
received a preliminary approach from Canada's Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan.
The news of the approach sent the company's shares up 21
percent to 130.79 pence at 0830 GMT on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.
Goals Soccer, which was being advised by Canaccord Genuity
Ltd, did not reveal any additional details regarding the
approach.
Over the weekend, media reports emerged that the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan was in talks to buy the soccer centre
operator, which is currently valued at 52 million pounds ($83.08
million).
Goals Soccer Centres said April 30 was the initial deadline,
by which time Ontario Teachers would need to announce whether it
planned to make an offer, as per the takeover panel code.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has C$107.5 billion in net
assets and administers the pensions of 295,000 active and
retired teachers in Ontario.