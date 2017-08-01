Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins

Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group Plc in November, said adjusted operating profit rose to 17.5 million pounds ($23.1 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 14.4 million pounds.

Gocompare, which helps customers compare rates of insurance policies and financial products and energy tariffs, said its marketing margin rose to 39.6 percent from 34.5 percent last year.

The company said revenue rose 4.1 percent to 75.8 million pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)