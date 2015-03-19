* IPO expected to be priced between $17-$19/share
* Company to raise up to $418 million at top end
* Founder Bob Parsons to hold 40 pct class B shares after
IPO
(Adds value of company including debt and adds detail on price
originally paid by KKR and Silverlake)
March 19 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc's
initial public offering is expected to value the company at up
to $2.87 billion, and comes at a time when there has been a
steep fall in the number of companies going public in the United
States.
Including debt, the company could be valued at $4 billion.
The IPO market has had a slow start this year compared with
2014 when U.S. IPOs raised about $93 billion, the highest since
2000.
Only two technology companies have gone public this year
including online data storage provider Box Inc, whose
shares have dropped about 27 percent since the company's market
debut in January.
IPO analysts expect GoDaddy, which manages about a fifth of
the world's Internet domains, to fare better than Box due to
demand for stock offerings from well-established brands with
steady revenue streams.
"GoDaddy is a much more seasoned company than Box," said
Josef Schuster, founder of IPO investment firm IPOX Schuster
LLC.
GoDaddy's offering of 22 million class A shares is expected
to be priced between $17 and $19 per share, and raise up to $418
million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/18KrOB1)
The Internet domain registrar, many of whose Super Bowl
advertisements featured race car driver Danica Patrick, had
filed to go public in 2006. It later withdrew, citing
unfavorable market conditions.
The company, known for ads that feature scantily clad women,
was founded in 1997 and in 2011 was acquired by a private equity
consortium led by KKR & Co LP and Silver Lake Partners
LP for $2.25 billion, including debt. It has since expanded from
its roots in Internet domains to provide services to small and
medium-sized businesses such as website building and web
hosting.
After the offering, KKR's class A share stake will fall to
23.9 percent from 27.9 percent. The private equity firm would
continue to hold 20.9 percent of GoDaddy's class B shares.
Founder Bob Parsons, who stepped down as executive chairman
in June, will hold 40 percent of GoDaddy's class B shares and
nearly 24 percent of class A shares after the offering.
The company, which serves 12.7 million customers, is led by
Blake Irving, who was Yahoo Inc's chief product officer
from 2010 to 2012.
GoDaddy's revenue rose 22.7 percent to $1.4 billion in the
year ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to
$143.3 million from $200 million.
The company's shares are expected to list on the New York
Stock Exchange under "GDDY".
Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citigroup are the lead
underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Leslie Adler)