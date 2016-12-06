LONDON Dec 6 Banks are lining up around 1.75bn-equivalent of leveraged loans to back US-based website domain name provider GoDaddy's acquisition of peer Host Europe Group (HEG), banking sources said on Tuesday.

The 1.69bn acquisition was announced on Tuesday, following a report from Thomson Reuters LPC last month that the two companies were in exclusive talks.

Barclays is leading a leveraged loan financing to back the deal alongside a number of other banks, which could include Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBC, although the final line up is still to be decided, the sources said.

The all-senior loan will be denominated in euros and dollars, but the exact split is still uncertain, the sources said.

The loan is expected to launch for syndication in January and is likely to get a warm reception from cash rich institutional investors, eager to put new money to work on event-driven financings, the sources said.

HEG, whose customer base is similar to GoDaddy's, is one of Europe's largest independent web hosting firms, and operates brands such as 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet and Host Europe.

GoDaddy, owned by private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, will buy Host Europe from private equity firm Cinven, which acquired the business in August 2013 for £438m.

GoDaddy and Silver Lake were not immediately available to comment. KKR declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)