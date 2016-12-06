LONDON Dec 6 Banks are lining up around
1.75bn-equivalent of leveraged loans to back US-based website
domain name provider GoDaddy's acquisition of peer Host
Europe Group (HEG), banking sources said on Tuesday.
The 1.69bn acquisition was announced on Tuesday, following
a report from Thomson Reuters LPC last month that the two
companies were in exclusive talks.
Barclays is leading a leveraged loan financing to back the
deal alongside a number of other banks, which could include
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBC, although the final line up is
still to be decided, the sources said.
The all-senior loan will be denominated in euros and
dollars, but the exact split is still uncertain, the sources
said.
The loan is expected to launch for syndication in January
and is likely to get a warm reception from cash rich
institutional investors, eager to put new money to work on
event-driven financings, the sources said.
HEG, whose customer base is similar to GoDaddy's, is one of
Europe's largest independent web hosting firms, and operates
brands such as 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet and Host
Europe.
GoDaddy, owned by private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake,
will buy Host Europe from private equity firm Cinven, which
acquired the business in August 2013 for £438m.
GoDaddy and Silver Lake were not immediately available to
comment. KKR declined to comment.
