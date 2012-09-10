SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 GoDaddy, a leading
Internet domain registrar and web-hosting company, was hit by
technical problems knocking some of the sites it supports
offline, the company said.
A recording on GoDaddy's customer service phoneline on
Monday said services including email and some customer websites
were experiencing problems and that technicians were working on
the problem.
"So many messages, can't get to you all... Sorry to hear all
your frustration. We're working feverishly to resolve as soon as
possible," GoDaddy said on its Twitter account.
The company's own website was also down.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)