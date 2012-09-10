(Adds details on attack)
Sept 10 Go Daddy, one of the world's biggest
Internet hosting firms, said that some customer web sites and
email accounts went down on Monday. An anonymous hacker claimed
responsibility for the service disruption.
It was not clear how many customers were affected by the
outage. The website of Scottsdale, Arizona-based company was
inaccessible late on Monday afternoon.
"Hey all. We're aware of the trouble people are having with
our site. We're working on it," the Scottsdale, Arizona, company
said via Twitter on Monday afternoon. It did not explain the
cause of the outage and company officials could not be reached.
Later in the afternoon, the company that targets its
products at small businesses said via Twitter that "Some service
has already been restored. Stick with us."
Somebody using the handle "Anonymous Own3r" claimed
responsibility for the outage via Twitter, saying it was the
work of one person and not a group.
Go Daddy describes itself as the world's largest web hosting
company and also the top provider of domain names.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich and Jim Finkle; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn and Andrew Hay)