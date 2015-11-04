(Adds shares, background, forecast)

Nov 4 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported third-quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates as demand for its domain-registration and web-hosting services rose.

Shares of the company, which manages more than 61 million Internet domains, were up 8 percent in trading after the bell.

GoDaddy has been investing heavily to expand into new markets. This helped the company boost its customer base by 8.8 percent to 13.6 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose 15.2 percent to $411.1 million from a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to the company was $2.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $27.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $408.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $421 million and 424 million, the top end of which was slightly above analysts' estimate of $423.6 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)