May 12 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc posted a 17.5 percent rise in revenue in its first quarterly report as a public company, helped by customer additions and an increase in revenue per average user.

The company's net loss narrowed to $43.4 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $51.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $376.3 million from $320.2 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)