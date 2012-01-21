* Temasek picks up minority stake in Godrej Consumer

MUMBAI, Jan 21 India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said on Saturday Singapore's Temasek will invest 6.85 billion rupees ($136.12 million) in the company to help the Indian firm maintain a strong balance sheet.

Godrej Consumer Products said it will issue 16.7 million shares to Temasek's indirectly owned unit Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd at 410 rupees per share on preferential basis.

Godrej Consumer Products' shares closed at 402.8 rupees, up 0.7 percent on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.

The investment is subject to conditions including the signing of a share subscription agreement and shareholders' approval, it said.

"We welcome Temasek as a significant investor," Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Consumer Products, said.

"This investment will ensure that we continue to have a strong balance sheet."

BUYS COSMETICS FIRM

Godrej Consumer Products said it will acquire a 60 percent stake in Chile-based hair colour and cosmetics company Cosmetica Nacional for an undisclosed sum.

Cosmetica Nacional has more than a 30 percent market share in Chile and had annual sales of about $36 million in 2011, Godrej said.

This is the Indian company's third acquisition in Latin America within two years, after it bought hair care companies Issue Group and Argencos.

"The Chilean business will strengthen our presence in the region and set us on a firm footing to achieve our plans for Latin America," Chairman Godrej said.

Separately, Godrej Consumer Products said its December quarter consolidated net profit jumped 40.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.67 billion rupees.

Net sales in October-December rose about 35 percent to 13.44 billion rupees over the same period last year.

($1 = 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Alison Birrane)