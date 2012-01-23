(Repeats story issued late on Saturday)
* Temasek picks up minority stake in Godrej Consumer
* Godrej Consumer to buy 60 pct in Chile-based co
* Godrej's Q3 net profit jumps 40.3 pct y-o-y
MUMBAI, Jan 21 India's Godrej Consumer
Products Ltd said on Saturday Singapore's Temasek
will invest 6.85 billion rupees ($136.12 million) in
the company to help the Indian firm maintain a strong balance
sheet.
Godrej Consumer Products said it will issue 16.7 million
shares to Temasek's indirectly owned unit Baytree Investments
(Mauritius) Pte Ltd at 410 rupees per share on preferential
basis.
Godrej Consumer Products' shares closed at 402.8 rupees, up
0.7 percent on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.
The investment is subject to conditions including the
signing of a share subscription agreement and shareholders'
approval, it said.
"We welcome Temasek as a significant investor," Adi Godrej,
chairman, Godrej Consumer Products, said.
"This investment will ensure that we continue to have a
strong balance sheet."
BUYS COSMETICS FIRM
Godrej Consumer Products said it will acquire a 60 percent
stake in Chile-based hair colour and cosmetics company Cosmetica
Nacional for an undisclosed sum.
Cosmetica Nacional has more than a 30 percent market share
in Chile and had annual sales of about $36 million in 2011,
Godrej said.
This is the Indian company's third acquisition in Latin
America within two years, after it bought hair care companies
Issue Group and Argencos.
"The Chilean business will strengthen our presence in the
region and set us on a firm footing to achieve our plans for
Latin America," Chairman Godrej said.
Separately, Godrej Consumer Products said its December
quarter consolidated net profit jumped 40.3 percent from a year
earlier to 1.67 billion rupees.
Net sales in October-December rose about 35 percent to 13.44
billion rupees over the same period last year.
($1 = 50.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Alison Birrane)