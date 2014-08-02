(Corrects to show standalone, not consolidated, net profit)

Aug 2 Three months ended June 30 (versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 423.9 vs 140.8

Total income from ops (in bln rupees) 1553.8 vs 1091.4 NOTE: Godrej Properties is a real estate firm. Results are standalone. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)