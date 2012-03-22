Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI Real estate developer Godrej Properties' (GODR.NS) share sale to raise up to $91 million was fully covered on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.

Institutional investors bid for 7.5 million shares by 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT) of the 7.4 million shares on offer via a newly approved auction programme, the Bombay Stock Exchange website showed. The auction closes at 5:00 p.m.

Godrej has set the price band at 575 rupees to 620 rupees per share for the sale.

Shares in the company ended 3 percent down at 620 rupees, while the BSE Sensex closed down 2.3 percent.

