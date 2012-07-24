July 24 The founders of India's Godrej Industries Ltd are set to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($72 million) through a sale of shares to institutional investors on Tuesday, as part of a process to meet new public shareholding rules.

Shares of Godrej Industries, a diversified company with interests in chemicals, animal feed, processed food and beverages, were sold to investors via an auction under the institutional placement programme.

Indian market regulations now stipulate that India's listed companies should have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding. Companies have to meet the new rule by June 2013.

The founders of Godrej Industries owned about 79 percent of the company at the end of June this year, according to Bombay Stock Exchange data. The stake will come down to about 74 percent after the share sale.

The founders are selling 17.2 million shares, or about 5 percent of the total outstanding shares, in a price band of 210 rupees to 235 rupees a share. Investors had bid for 26.2 million shares at the end of the auction on Tuesday.

The pricing for the offering is likely to be announced on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Godrej Industries is likely to fix the final offering price towards the upper end of the price band, the source said.

The company's shares ended 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday at 230.65 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.2 percent.

Kotak Securities, a unit of private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, was the banker for the share sale.

($1=56.1 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Potter)