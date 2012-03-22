* Receives 8.7 mln bids for 7.4 mln shares on offer
* Company could raise $90 mln at upper end of price band
(Adds details)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian real estate developer
Godrej Properties' stock offering to raise up to $90
million received bids for 18 percent more than the shares on
offer, boosting the outlook for a newly approved process that
companies can tap to cut founder stakes.
The share sale was the first issue under the institutional
placement programme (IPP), which allows companies to auction
shares to institutional investors to pare the founder holding to
at least 75 percent.
Founders of property companies like DLF, Oberoi
Realty, Prestige Estates and Purvankara
Projects hold more than 75 percent stake and will have
to cut their holding by June 2013.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties' founders owned nearly 84
percent of the company as on end December, the stock exchange
data showed, and the share sale will reduce this to a little
more than 73 percent.
The auction is also expected to help the company, which
builds residential and commercial properties across the country,
to bring down its debt-to-equity ratio, analysts said.
Institutional investors, both domestic and overseas, bid for
8.7 million Godrej Properties shares of the 7.4 million shares
on offer at the close of the auction at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT), the
stock exchange data showed.
The company sold shares in the range of 575 rupees to 620
rupees a piece, a discount of 2 to 9 percent on its closing
price on Tuesday, when it announced the price band after the
market hours.
Godrej Properties is expected to raise 4.6 billion
rupees($90 million) at the upper end of the band. The company is
expected to announce the final allotment price of the issue
early next week.
The issue has a greenshoe option of 740,000 shares, but it
was not immediately clear whether the company, a part of the
diversified Godrej group that also has interests in retail and
consumer goods, would exercise it.
UBS Securities and India's Kotak Mahindra Capital
were the bookrunners for the issue.
"The price band (for the issue) was decided after feedback
from investors and looking at the market environment which is
still weak," said Chetan Savla, senior executive director at
Kotak Investment Banking, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Capital.
Shares in Godrej Properties, which the market values at $884
million, ended down 3 percent at 620 rupees on Thursday, while
the broader Mumbai market fell 2.3 percent.
A more than 11 percent rise in India's main market index
so far this year has revived share sales in Asia's
third-largest economy.
A slew of state-run and private-sector companies were forced
to shelve their share sale plans last year due to weak investor
appetite amid euro zone debt crisis and slowing domestic
corporate earnings growth.
More than $5 billion has already been raised in domestic
share sales so far this year, compared with roughly $9 billion
raised in all of 2011 from 84 issues, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
($1=51.2 rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)