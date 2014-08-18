Aug 18 Goertek Inc

* Says board agrees to bid for a land in Shandong province worth up to 154 million yuan(25.07 million US dollar)

* Says H1 net profit up 27 percent y/y at 607.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kNEYCi; bit.ly/1w0gdHO

