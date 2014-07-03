Fitch Rates DBS Series 3 EUR750m Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas