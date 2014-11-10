(Adds details)
Nov 10 In-flight internet services provider Gogo
Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as it spent more on
expanding its services, sending its shares down 7 percent in
premarket trading.
Gogo has been spending more on international expansions,
connectivity fees and regulatory approvals.
"We... announced airline partnerships with Virgin Atlantic
and Vietnam Airlines, signed agreements with Air Canada and
AeroMexico," Chief Executive Michael Small said in a statement.
Gogo also said cash capital expenditure rose 21 percent to
$29.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, as the
company spent on building a headquarter for its business
aviation unit and bought a test plane.
The company lowered its full-year capital expenditure
forecast to $100 million-$120 million from its prior estimate of
$105 million-$125 million.
Operating expenses rose 24 percent.
Net loss widened to $24.9 million, or 29 cents per share,
from $18.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 26 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $104 million, above the average
analyst estimate of $103.7 million.
Gogo's shares had closed at $16.64 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
The stock had lost about one third of their value this year.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)