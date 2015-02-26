Feb 26 In-flight internet provider Gogo Inc posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more flyers used its services.

The company, which has not reported a profit since going public in 2013, said its net loss widened to $24.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $22.1 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $109.2 million from $92.6 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)