BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 6 SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday it has taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Wi-Fi service.
SAC said in a regulatory filing it now owns 4.5 million shares in the company. Investment managers are required to make a regulatory filing if they own more than 5 percent of a company.
Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors pleaded guilty to insider trading late last year and is now transforming itself into a family office which will manage only Cohen's personal fortune, which was recently estimated by Forbes magazine at $11 billion.
The firm returned capital to outside investors in January after more than two decades as one of the industry's best-performing hedge funds.
Gogo's shares dipped 0.2 percent to close at $24.29 on Thursday, a day after gaining 12.2 percent in heavy trading.
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.