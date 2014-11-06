Nov 6 Going Public Media AG

* Says 9-month sales declined compared to the same period last year by 5.1 pct to 1.919 million euros

* Says 9-month EBITDA of 23 thousand euros versus 94 thousand euros year ago

* Says 9-month result was -71 thousand euros(year ago -17 thousand euros)

* Says 9-month consolidated turnover unchanged at around 3.0 million euros

* For full year 2014, sees slightly positive result