* Gol seeking approval from Brazil's aviation authority
* Would add to several international routes
* Flight would depart from Sao Paulo five days a week
BRASILIA, March 13 Brazilian airline Gol
Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has made a
formal request to the country's civil aviation agency to start
flights to Miami and the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, it said
on Tuesday.
If Gol's plan is approved, the flights would leave five days
a week from Sao Paulo's international airport, Guarulhos,
stopping in Venezuela's capital Caracas and then flying to
Miami.
Having the new route "is in line with the company's business
model," Gol said in a statement.
The company, Brazil's second-largest airline, operates
several international routes in South America, including to
Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Santiago.
Brazil's rising wealth and a strong currency, the real
, have made Miami popular among better-off Brazilians for
shopping trips. A local newspaper said recently that another
airline was carrying extra fuel on its Miami-Brazil flights
because of the weight of goods Brazilians were bringing home.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)