* Airline struggles with weaker currency, high fuel prices
* Expected to post third quarterly loss in a year on
Thursday
* Shares tumble on operating challenges, strategic missteps
* Moody's cuts credit rating, eyes return to capital markets
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, May 3 The path to recovery for
Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas, which may post its third
quarterly loss in a year, looks increasingly unclear as
management struggles with slipping seat occupancy, a jump in
fuel prices and a weakening currency.
The company will report first-quarter results on Thursday
after the market close.
Shares of Gol have tumbled 53 percent in the past
12 months, raising doubts about the company's vision of a
low-cost airline in a country struggling with expensive labor,
an unwieldy tax burden and overcrowded airports.
As air traffic in Latin America's largest economy slows from
years of double-digit growth, Gol is paying the price for
growing too fast. Chief Executive Constantino de Oliveira
Junior's expansion plans last year met with a glut of available
seats in the market and plunging ticket prices, just as fuel
prices and payrolls drove costs higher.
Caught in the vise, Gol lost 710 million reais ($369
million) in 2011, and Oliveira, the son of the bus magnate who
founded the airline, is reversing course to stop the bleeding.
Analysts say they are still waiting for results from his
plan to restore profitability at the cost of growth by trimming
fleet plans, cutting at least 80 flights daily, laying off
employees and dropping free sandwiches from many routes.
Some creditors have already lost patience. Yields on Gol's
dollar-denominated notes due in 2020 have
climbed nearly 2.5 percentage points since late March to 11.36
percent in Thursday trade. Yields move inversely to prices and
rise as market risk perceptions of the bond deteriorate.
Moody's Investors Service warned that the airline could
struggle if it faces further losses, lowering its credit rating
from "B1" to "B3" in April, six levels below investment-grade.
"Gol's current credit profile and capital structure do not
provide the capacity to absorb continued high fuel prices and
anticipated weakening of the real," Moody's analysts wrote in
their note. If losses in 2012 significantly erode Gol's cash
position, they said, the company will likely have to raise cash
through the sale of new debt or stocks.
EMPTIER PLANES
So far, Oliveira's turnaround plan is reflected in higher
ticket prices, but ridership has contracted as a result. Gol's
load factor, an industry measure of occupancy, fell 5.1
percentage points from a year earlier to 66.6 percent in the
first quarter, below the market average of 69.5 percent.
The costlier, emptier flights may add up to a net loss of 24
million reais in the first quarter, according to the average
estimate of seven analysts in a Reuters poll, down from a profit
of 32 million reais a year earlier.
"The recovery path remains unclear," BTG Pactual analyst
Rodrigo Goes told clients in a note. "While Gol's conservative
approach and ongoing capacity cuts are clearly a positive remedy
to weather a still weak domestic environment, high unit costs
should largely offset these measures."
Morgan Stanley & Co analyst Nicolai Sebrell told clients
that Gol's cost cutting and fleet discipline may help restore
profit margins in late 2012 or 2013, when government stimulus is
expected to spur recovering demand. Current share prices look
cheap for investors betting that more of Brazil's growing middle
class will swap long-distance buses for airplane trips, he said.
But in the short run, analysts see no easy profits. Several
industry tricks to raise revenue without scaring off passengers,
such as fuel and baggage surcharges, aren't allowed in Brazil.
Sebrell expects a seasonal lull to trigger another net loss
for the airline in the second quarter.
UPSTART RIVALS
Gol's newfound discipline will also do nothing to hold back
smaller rivals from ramping up capacity and depressing fares
thanks to their lower operating costs.
Privately held Azul is growing its fleet by 12 airplanes
before the end of the year. Avianca Brasil expects to receive
five new jetliners this year and five more in 2013 as part of a
plan to add 50 new planes in five years.
The combined market share of Avianca, Azul and smaller peer
Trip jumped to 19 percent in the first quarter from 13 percent a
year earlier. In the same period, Gol's market share fell to 34
percent from 39 percent.
Gol may now find itself with a weaker market position when
Brazil hosts the 2014 Soccer World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.
With less penetration, the airline also loses clout in
negotiating codesharing deals with foreign operators.
Local media has reported that Delta Air Lines, which
bought a 3 percent stake in the carrier in December, may
increase its stake. Both airlines have denied such negotiations.
THE WEAKEST LINK
The airline has seen its operating expenses and
debt-servicing costs jump this year as a result of its exposure
to currency swings, in what Moody's analysts called "arguably
the weakest link in Gol's business model."
Revenue is concentrated overwhelmingly in reais, but 70
percent of its debts and about 60 percent of its operating costs
are in dollars. By not protecting those liabilities from
currency swings, Gol left itself vulnerable to a government plan
to bolster exporters by weakening the real.
Now the company is paying the price, as the central bank's
market interventions and interest rate cuts have helped to
weaken the currency 18 percent in the past twelve months.
Gol's shares were trading down 1.57 percent on Thursday at
10.04 reais.