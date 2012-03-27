* Fourth-quarter profit down 58.9 pct from year earlier
* Operating costs, expenses climb 41 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 27 Gol Linhas Aereas
, Brazil's second-biggest airline, saw fourth-quarter
net income tumble 58.9 percent from a year earlier as a spike in
operating expenses ate into profit.
Total consolidated operating costs and expenses jumped 41
percent, with fuel costs rising 56.6 percent, personnel costs
climbing 30.3 percent, and maintenance expenses increasing 147.8
percent.
"The company is fully aware that it is experiencing a
scenario of new fuel cost and exchange rate levels, and
adjusting the cost base to this new reality will be crucial in
ensuring disciplined and sustainable growth in the years ahead,"
Chief Executive Officer Constantino de Oliveira Junior said in a
securities filing on Tuesday.
São Paulo-based Gol posted net income of 54.3 million reais
($29.89 million), down from 132.2 million reais a year ago,
according to the filing. In a Reuters survey, three analysts
forecast, on average, a loss of 96 million reais, while two
others forecast a profit of 173 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization
and aircraft rent, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR,
fell to 238.9 million reais from 475 million reais a year
earlier.
Slowing air traffic growth and a bruising fare battle in the
domestic market also hampered the airline's performance last
year.
Oliveira has said Gol's focus this year is on profitability
over market share, promising investors the airline will be more
disciplined with its domestic fleet plans in order to boost
profit margins.
Still, some analysts remain skeptical about Gol's ability to
cut costs, especially as tensions in the Middle East threaten to
send fuel prices soaring.
Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Luiz Otavio Campos cut
their recommendation on Gol shares to "underperform" from
"neutral" on Monday, citing declining profitability.
Gol booked an adjusted loss of 710 million reais in 2011,
compared with a profit of 214.2 million reais in 2010. The loss
stemmed from the impact of the real's depreciation against the
dollar, rising fuel costs, and non-recurring expenses such as
the return of aircraft and contract termination fees, the
company said.