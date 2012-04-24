* Gol in talks to sell additional 17 pct stake to Delta

* Folha says sale aims to cut costs, boost investment

SAO PAULO, April 24 Gol Linhas Aéreas , Brazil's second-largest airline, is in talks to sell an additional 17 percent stake to U.S. carrier Delta Airlines as it struggles with rising costs and a reduced ability to invest, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Atlanta-based Delta currently holds a 3 percent stake in the Brazilian carrier, Folha said, without saying how it got the information. Delta has shown interest in increasing its stake in Gol, whose chief executive officer, Constantino de Oliveira Junior is personally conducting the negotiations, the paper said.

Gol's media office said in a statement: "Delta already said publicly that it is not interested in increasing its stake in Gol. The securities filing filed by the company on December 7, 2011, reflects the current accord and Delta's position."

Delta representatives were not immediately available for comment.