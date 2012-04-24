* Gol in talks to sell additional 17 pct stake to Delta
* Folha says sale aims to cut costs, boost investment
* Gol denies Folha report; Delta declined to comment
SAO PAULO, April 24 Gol Linhas Aéreas
, Brazil's second-largest airline, is in talks to sell an
additional 17 percent stake to U.S. carrier Delta Airlines
to better cope with rising costs and declining market
share, daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.
Delta might be willing to boost its stake in Gol, Folha
said, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation. Gol
Chief Executive Officer Constantino de Oliveira Junior is
personally conducting the negotiations with Delta, Folha said.
The Folha report comes as Gol announced layoffs and cut back
as many as 100 flights a day in recent months to return to
profitability. The carrier posted a net loss of 710 million
reais ($377 million) in 2011.
Increasing Delta's share in Gol to the government's limit of
20 percent foreign ownership in Brazilian airlines could help
the carrier better compete with rival TAM, which is
being taken over by Chilean airline LAN, Folha said.
Atlanta-based Delta currently holds a 3 percent stake in Gol.
Gol shares have slipped nearly 17 percent over the past
three months in São Paulo trading.
In a recent report, credit ratings company Moody's Investor
Services said that Gol's current capital structure is unlikely
to help the carrier absorb steep swings in fuel prices and
currency fluctuations, constraining its ability to generate
profits in the long run. Moody's cut Gol's credit rating by two
levels to "B3" from "B1" previously.
Both rankings are below investment-grade.
According to a statement issued by Gol's media office,
"Delta already said publicly that it is not interested in
increasing its stake in Gol." A Delta press representative
declined to comment on the report.